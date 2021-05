Drivers should expect delays on Toll 49 between I-20 and SH31 from Wednesday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Maintenance work will begin Wednesday on Toll 49 between State Highway 31 and Interstate 20.

According to NET RMA, drivers should expect delays from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day.

Seal coat work and other maintenance work is being conducted on main lanes, overpasses and underpasses.