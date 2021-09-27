x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Helicopter on scene of major crash in Rusk County

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, State Highway 43 is currently closed at County Road 272 .

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A helicopter is on scene of a major crash in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, State Highway 43 is currently closed at County Road 272 .

The area will be closed for approximately an hour.