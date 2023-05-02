DPS identifies 2 killed in Smith County head-on crash near Lake Palestine

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified two people who died after a two-vehicle crash in Smith County near Lake Palestine Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed two people died after the wreck near the intersection of FM 2661 and Hwy. 31 W., just west of Big Eddy Rd.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford, driven by Rodrigo Talavera, 43, of Tyler, was traveling north on FM 2661, at the same time a Dodge, driven by Mitchel Kennedy, 61, of Winona, was traveling south on FM 2661.

DPS says Talavera failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the southbound lane colliding with Kennedy's vehicle head-on.

Talavera and Kennedy were both pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.