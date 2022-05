Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash in the occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 560, between Farm-to-Market 14 and Jim Hogg Rd.

The left lane is closed at this time and there is no time table for traffic to return to normal.