Major crash on northbound SH 135 send 4 people to hospital

KILGORE, Texas — A major crash on northbound lanes of State Highway 135 send two adults and two children to the hospital Monday evening in Kilgore.

The preliminary investigation by Kilgore Police Department indicates a vehicle was crossing northbound lanes of SH 135 when the passenger side was structed by a truck.

Two adults and two children were in the vehicle that was hit. Both adults and one child were taken to a local hospital in Tyler while one infant was flown to a hospital in Shreveport said KPD.

According to officials, the other vehicle's driver was not injured in the crash.

Counselors will be offered to the citizens who helped the people injured on the scene. For more information reach out to Chaplin Jonathan Latham at 903-983-1559.