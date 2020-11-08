Residents evacuated due to major gas leak in Diboll

FM 1818 East of VFW Road is closed after a gas line rupture.

DIBOLL, Texas — Diboll Fire and Police Department are evacuating residents near Arrington Road due to a major gas leak.

According to TxDOT, Farm-to-Market 1818 East of VFW Road is closed after a gas line rupture. Time of reopening is unknown at this time.

Police say residents need to leave that area immediately and avoid travel in that area.

The Diboll Civic Center is open for evacuees that have no other place to go.

Motorists should take alternate routes.