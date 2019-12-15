Lake Fork’s status as Big Bass Capital of Texas will again be either certified or questioned after the world’s top pro fishermen from Major League Fishing and B.A.S.S. compete in separate events in 2020.

The test for Fork, and the fishermen, is that the events come under completely different conditions. MLF will be on the lake for one of its eight Bass Pro Tour events March 13-18. Possibly hoping for better weather than it has experienced on the lake in the past, B.A.S.S. is returning to Fork for the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest on June 5-9.

As Tyler fisherman Kelly Jordon has said, the MLF tournament is sort of a back-to-the-future event. Their tournaments are unique in pro bass fishing because they are held under catch-weigh-release rules, based on a concept Jordon came up with while guiding on Lake Fork.

