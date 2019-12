LONGVIEW, Texas — SWEPCO has restored power to most customers after more than 10,000 customers were without power in Longview early Friday morning.

According to the SWEPCO outage map, a cause has not been identified.

As of 8 a.m., there are 104 customers in the northwestern part of the city without power.

No other local power companies are currently experiencing outages.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.