Major power outage reported in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Update:
Power has been restored to a majority of Henderson, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Outage continues in the Laneville area.
Previous story:
A large power outage is impacting a majority of Rusk County, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
The outage is affecting Henderson, Laneville, Joinerville, and Mt. Enterprise areas. According to SWEPCO, 7,720 residents in Henderson are without power.
Rusk County Electric Cooperative reports nearly 5,500 customers have also been affected. Their lines are fed by SWEPCO transmission as well.
Officials say "it's likely in the transmission network of SWEPCO", but cannot confirm that at this time.
Details are limited at this time.