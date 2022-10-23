x
Firefighters continue to fight fire in Downtown Overton

Officials confirmed the building on fire is a community center located on the 100 block of East Main next to the Texas Bank and Trust.

OVERTON, Texas — Firefighters from across East Texas are battling a structure fire in Downtown Overton.

Constable Josh Joplin confirmed the building on fire is a community center located on the 100 block of East Main next to the Texas Bank and Trust.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said firefighters are still trying to contain the fire and no injuries were reported at this time.

Officials say to avoid Downtown Overton.

CBS19 will update this article with more information once it becomes available. 

