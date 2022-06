The Harrison County Sheriff's Office shared the location of the wreck on its Facebook page and asked drivers to avoid the area.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lane of US Highway 59 at Industrial Ave. in Harrison County has been shut down Wednesday morning after a major wreck.

