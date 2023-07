The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene and is investigating the wreckage.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Safety responded to a major wreck on State Highway 64 and County Road 294 around 11 a.m. on July 1.

Officials are currently at the scene and are accessing the wreckage. Highway 64 is expected to reopen soon to the public.

There is currently no information on the state of the individuals involved in the wreck.