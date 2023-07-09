'Make it intentional': 3-N-1 Trinity Services helps young entrepreneurs build their business

"You're never too young to start a business," Polk said.

TYLER, Texas — Chaniya Polk, Sassy Collections owner, was encouraged by a friend to reach out to 3-N-1 Trinity Services; she wasn't sure what to expect initially but found the experience invaluable.

"You're never too young to start a business," Polk said. "Don't be scared. Just reach out. Figure out what you can learn. Be open to learning, be open to ask questions."

Sassy Collections is a clothing boutique located in Longview. Twenty-three-year-old Polk started her business nearly five years ago, selling clothes, lip gloss and accessories online, out of her car or her mother's house. Now she's celebrated one year at her brick-and-mortar location.