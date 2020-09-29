Making a difference: A look at Election Day poll workers

In Texas, someone must be 18 years or older and registered to vote in the county they wish to work in.

As the general election and early voting approach, many people are prepared to vote. For some, like mother-daughter duo, Larna and Lilah LaCroix, they’re getting ready to not only cast a ballot, but work the election.

There are different positions people can fill at a polling location such as election judge and clerk. In Texas, someone must be 18 years or older and registered to vote in the county they wish to work in.

However, in Smith County to become a judge or clerk, the Republican or Democratic parties have to appoint the person. Lilah, was appointed by the local Democratic Party to serve as a clerk for the first time.

“What I’m doing is helping people get their voice out,” she said.

The 19-year-old will help set up voting equipment, check ID’s and answer questions voters might have. Lilah says she’s excited and nervous for election day, but she wants to make a difference.

“I feel like it's going to change this world and we're going to get our voices heard,” Lilah said.

Election clerks also drive materials to and from polling locations, process ballots and help with paperwork.

A student who is at least 16 years of age and who is enrolled in a public or private high school or home school and has the consent of the principal (or parent/legal guardian in charge of education in homeschool), may serve as an election clerk. The elections officials must receive written authorization from the student’s parent or guardian for the student to serve in the election for which he or she is appointed.

There will also be people stationed outside polling locations. Larna has volunteered since 2018 as election protection to help people who feel they have wrongfully been turned away from voting.

“If someone comes out and they feel like their rights have been violated or they've been denied the right to vote, we make sure that they have all legal knowledge," she explained. “We call an official and we also call an attorney that we have on speed dial.”

The mother-daughter duo aren’t waiting until November 3 to help people with the voting process. They’ve spent the summer registering voters at protests, outside of restaurants and at outdoor events.

“We can change, we can make a new government with your voice, we can do a lot of things,” Lilah said. “Your voice is your power.”

Larna is proud of her daughter for being passionate about the election process, and she wishes other young people realized the impact voting and being involved can have.

“The young people need to realize that this nation is theirs for the taking to lead into a better tomorrow,” Larna said. "Get involved, become an election worker.”