MALAKOFF, Texas — Malakoff High School has announced the campus will close for three days due to COVID-19.

"Malakoff High School has had another student test positive for COVID-19," the district said. "Due to these circumstances, we will close the MHS campus from Monday, September 21, through Wednesday, September 23."

Students will transition to online learning for those days.