Students will be able to take items from the share table to eat now, or save for later at home, for free.

MALAKOFF, Texas — Malakoff ISD will be starting "Share Tables" at their campuses.

All state and health safety regulations will be followed. It will include pre-packaged food, drinks, fruits, food bars and vegetables etc.