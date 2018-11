GREGG COUNTY — A man facing capital murder charges in Gregg County was ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

Kyron Templeton, 27, is facing capital murder after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in 2013. Two of these victims died in the attack.

Templeton's latest competency test was filed with Gregg County on October 25. He is scheduled to appear in criminal court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

He had a previous competency hearings in 2017.

