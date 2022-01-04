Man accused in Panola County deputy's murder seeks change of trial venue

Gregory Newson, 48, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28. He is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail, with bonds set at $6 million total.

In an affidavit filed in support of the motion for change of venue, Newson says that he is of the opinion that there exists in Panola County so great a prejudice against him that he cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial of this cause in Panola County, evidenced by the fact that he is continually housed in the Gregg County Jail instead of the Panola County Jail, ostensibly for his personal safety.