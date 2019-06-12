GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One of the two suspects charged in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old Kilgore woman in 2016 pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit capital murder Friday.

Sheryia Grant was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing on August 19, 2016.

Kilgore PD is searching for 20-year-old Sheryia Grant after she went missing. (Photo: Kilgore PD)

Allen Lamont Sutton, 29, is believed to be the father of Grant's unborn child.

Sutton and Laneshia Young were arrested in 2017 in connection with Grant's disappearance in Rusk County. Both are serving a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence in the case.

In May 2019, Sutton was indicted on the solicitation charge in Gregg County. He was arraigned on Friday, where he plead not guilty.

As of Dec. 2019, it is still unclear what happened to Sheryia Grant.

