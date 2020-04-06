TYLER, Texas — The man charged with the 2018 shooting and killing of Bradley Brockman in a shopping center parking lot has refused a plea agreement. His case will likely go to a jury trial in September.

Kristian Perdomo appeared in the 114th District Court via a Zoom virtual meeting on Thursday for a scheduled announcement regarding a possible plea deal.

His defense attorney Brett Harrison said a plea agreement was previously submitted and withdrawn, and Perdomo informed him he wished to proceed to a jury trial.

