Man accused of firing shots near Lufkin ISD playground, causing 'lockout' charged with deadly conduct

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he fired shots near a local elementary school playground.

Cristian Salazar, 20, of Lufkin, is charged with deadly conduct after police say he admitted to firing rounds from an AR-15 at trees in the backyard of his property, which butts up to Lufkin ISD's Coston Elementary playground.

Police said the call came in around 1:15 p.m. about a report of shots fired near Coston Elementary on Trenton Street. Teachers heard the shots, and the school was placed on “lockout” as a precaution.

Officers were able to quickly confirm the shots did not come from the campus. Witnesses directed officers to Avalon Drive, which led them to Salazar.