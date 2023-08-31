Man accused of firing shots near Lufkin ISD playground, causing 'lockout' charged with deadly conduct

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he fired shots near a local elementary school playground.
Cristian Salazar, 20, of Lufkin, is charged with deadly conduct after police say he admitted to firing rounds from an AR-15 at trees in the backyard of his property, which butts up to Lufkin ISD's Coston Elementary playground.
Police said the call came in around 1:15 p.m. about a report of shots fired near Coston Elementary on Trenton Street. Teachers heard the shots, and the school was placed on “lockout” as a precaution.
Officers were able to quickly confirm the shots did not come from the campus. Witnesses directed officers to Avalon Drive, which led them to Salazar.
He was arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail on the deadly conduct charge, police said. The city of Lufkin said parents were notified of the incident by school officials.