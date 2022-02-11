The man then reportedly shot the guy in the vehicle. Police said he had a bullet wound in the back.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who is accused of stealing a vehicle was shot by the car's owner, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. on Springvale Drive on the city's west side.

The owner of the vehicle reportedly told police that he left his car running in his driveway, and someone jumped in and took off. The owner called police to report the stolen car, but then about 25 minutes later, said he located it two blocks away outside an apartment complex.

When the owner of the vehicle went up to the car, he told police he found a man inside. A confrontation took place, and police said that the man said that the suspect "made movements that made him fear for his life."

The man then reportedly shot the guy inside the vehicle. Police said he had a bullet wound in the back.

After the shooting, SAPD said the man who was shot got out of the car and ran. He was found and taken to a hospital with the life-threatening injury. That man is said to be 20 years old.

The man who owns the car is said to be 33 years old. He then went home after the shooting and called his attorney. An officer showed up to his house shortly after. He reportedly told police he was going to go turn himself in after speaking to the attorney. He handed over the gun used in the shooting.