Man accused of trying to solicit Texarkana teen using Snapchat

TEXARKANA, Texas — A man is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old girl.

Jamar Ellis, 28, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the young girl received unwanted and inappropriate messages via Snapchat from someone using the name "Jay Polo". The girl told her mother, who then called the police.

Detectives used the girl's account and pretend to be her and sent Jay Polo a message. Ellis "Jay Polo" immediately replied back with a picture of his genitals.

Police asked Ellis to send a full body picture including his face, and he did just that.

Once officials confirmed it was Ellis sending the messages, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Ellis is required to register as a sex offender because of multiple prior convictions for sex offenses involving children in several Arkansas counties.