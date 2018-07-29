Two people are dead after an altercation in a home on FM 959 north of Beckville, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sun., July 29, 2018 at 10:50 a.m., a witness reported a man shot a woman once with an AK-style rifle after the altercation. He demanded the keys to the witnesses’ Ford Explorer and left.

A Tatum officer later reported a disabled vehicle on Hwy 149 near the Tatum city limits. Due to information shared between surrounding agencies, the officer was able to determine he had made contact with the suspect.

The officer took cover and demanded the suspect out of the vehicle, which is when the suspect took his own life with the suspected murder weapon.

The officer was not injured.

The names of the deceased are not being released pending family notifications.

Tatum PD, Rusk County Sheriff’s investigators, and Texas Rangers are investigating the incident in Tatum.

Panola County investigators are handling the murder with the assistance of Texas Rangers.

