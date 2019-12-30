LINDALE, Texas — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing from a store and leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the Lindale Police Department, officers responded to a theft in progress at the Lindale Walmart.

Officers were informed the suspect's vehicle was seen behind the Lowe’s store and were able to locate the suspect in a black SUV.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Roderick Butler, attempted to back up and almost struck the patrol unit.

Police say he placed the vehicle in drive and drove forward to the second patrol vehicle and struck a metal pole gate that was closed, causing damage to the pole and patrol unit.

A pursuit took place and additional assistance from other agencies were called.

The pursuit ended in Gregg County and the suspect was taken into custody.

The vehicle Butler was driving was reported stolen out of Waxahachie.

Butler was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, evading, and DWI.