TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a Sunday night robbery at the Foundry Apartments.

The robbery happened at about 9:40 p.m. at 3400 Varsity Drive.

According to Tyler police, a Domino's delivery driver was making a delivery at the complex when an armed black male subject approached him. The subject told the driver to hand over the food and money before fleeing.

Police arrested 18-year-old Brant Miller. Miller is charged with aggravated robbery, evading and resisting arrest.

