TYLER — Tyler police officer responded to an incident in downtown Tyler Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage on South Broadway and Elm at around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, the officers found a Tony Garcia, 57, loitering in the garage. When police tried to confront Garcia, he barricaded himself inside a minivan and covered the windows.

Police tried to talk the man out of the vehicle, but he refused to obey commands. Meanwhile, police officers told the van's owner about the standoff. The owner said they did not know Garcia.

Officers finally approached the van and broke a window, removing Garcia safely.

Garcia was not armed and was not injured in the standoff.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail for criminal trespassing.

