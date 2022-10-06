Man arrested after high-speed chase leads to rollover crash in Lufkin, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

LUFKIN, Texas — A man is behind bars after an early morning high-speed chase led to a crash in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Dept., just before 1:30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Ave. Police say he refused to pull over and a chase, with speeds up to 100MPH, began as Gonzalez headed north on Raguet St.

"The chase ended five minutes later in the 5000 block of Lotus Ln. when Gonzalez lost control of his car and wrecked," the LPD said in a statement. "His vehicle came to rest on its roof and damaged a business fence."

Police say Gonzalez then got out of his vehicle ran. However, he tried to jump a fence and fell which allowed authorities to take him into custody. According to officials, he was also in the possession of meth at the time of his arrest.