East Texas man arrested after crashing into elementary school building in Palestine

At the intersection of Bassett and Saltworks, the vehicle left the road, struck a fence and the side of the Westwood Elementary School.

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man was arrested after he crashed into an East Texas elementary school while evading officers Monday morning. 

James Keith Jones, 24, is charged with evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention on foot. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Police said officers were called to a business in the 3200 block of West Oak regarding a wanted suspect at the location. He was identified as Jones and found to have multiple felony warrants in a neighboring county. 

Officers found Jones driving a Ford Focus and they attempted to stop the vehicle, but he refused. Jones fled north on Bassett Road, according to police. 

At the intersection of Bassett and Saltworks, the vehicle left the road, struck a fence and the side of the Westwood Elementary School. He left the vehicle, ran on foot and after a short chase, he was arrested. 

The school was placed a lockdown during the incident. No one was injured. Westwood ISD Police Department also responded.

