JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested after crashing through the gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville on April 15.

Today, May 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Brian Edward Smith. He has been charged with one count of criminal mischief >$750 <$30K for the destruction of school property, and one count of duty of striking structure, fixture, or highway landscaping.

According to the Jacksonville ISD Police Department, at 5:50 p.m. on April 15 a white four-door short wheel based pickup was driving westbound on Wilson Street when it crashed through both gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium.

The crash caused considerable damage to the front and left side of the vehicle.

According to video surveillance footage, the vehicle then turned right on Austin Street crossing the Union Pacific Railroad and continued onto Cherokee Street. Smith did not stop nor report the incident to law enforcement.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers had offered a cash award for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Smith was booked into the Cherokee County Jail with a bond set at $6,000.