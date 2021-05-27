One man arrested after joint drug investigation with Marshall Police, Harrison County Sheriff

Lekendrick Jones was found in a residence with a significant amount of narcotics, a firearm, and U.S. currency.

MARSHALL, Texas — Early Thursday morning, Marshall Police and Harrison County Emergency Response Teams (ERT) jointly executed a “Narcotic Search Warrant” in Marshall that resulted in the arrest of one man.

The search warrant came after an investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, which included the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrived at 535 Liberty Church Road in Marshall and searched the resident. The search revealed a significant amount of narcotics, a firearm, and U.S. currency.

Lekendrick Jones was located at the residence and placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

Jones was transported to the Harrison County Jail, where the booking process was completed.