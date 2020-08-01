HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man on probation for a drug offense is in custody after being found in possession of an illegal drug and resisting arrest, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

He is now facing more charges for possession, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest.

According to Hillhouse, Keaton Alan Carner, 28, was pulled over on Tuesday on Twin Oaks Drive in the Athens area for a traffic violation.

He was unable to provide a valid driver's license or proof of insurance.

Hillhouse says the arresting deputy reported that Carter had a knife and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Carner began to resist being taken into custody.

When investigators and other deputies arrived on scene, he continued to fight with officials and attempted to run.

Carner was tased, cuffed and taken to the Henderson County Jail.