Man arrested after hallucinating, firing shots at law enforcement

Mickey Howell is now in custody and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, April 15, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern call off of Sugar Street in Polk County.

The complainant advised her ex-husband, Mickey Howell, had been hallucinating and she was concerned.

Deputy Darin Brooks was dispatched to the residence and Howell came out of the house with an ARstyle rifle in hand, pointing it towards the officer. Howell then immediately retreated back inside the residence.

Law enforcement heard more than a dozen shots being fired from inside the residence coming through the walls of the house in the direction of officers. At this time the officers were unaware of Howell’s exact location inside the residence and did not know if anyone else was in the residence with Howell.

Telephone contact was made with Howell who stated there were people trying to kill him. After a brief stand-off, officers were able to talk Howell into coming out and he was taken into custody without further incident.