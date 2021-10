Timothy Scott Gray was charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 53-year-old Longview man was arrested after a search of his home resulted in "a large amount of" child pornography, court documents show.

According to probable cause documents, officials served a search warrant at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Chad Street.