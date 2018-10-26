KILGORE — Dustin Rhan Lay was arrested early Friday morning after leading East Texas authorities on a vehicle chase through several parts of East Texas.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, an officer tried to pull Lay over at around midnight for a traffic violation.

In a Facebook post, KPD said that Lay is well known to the department and always flees from them.

That night and early morning, he fled toward the south part of Longview, through Lakeport, and then into the northwest part of Rusk County.

He eventually went through Henderson and toward Tatum, tried to play chicken with a semi and the semi ran him off the road.

Lay's car then ran into the ditch and got stuck.

He ran from his vehicle while being chased by multiple officers.

He was eventually caught and arrested after the 92 mile chase.

© 2018 KYTX