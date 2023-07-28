POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed reckless chase in Lufkin

As of Thursday afternoon, Stormer remains in the Angelina County Jail on a collective $20,000 bond.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after leading them on a high-speed chase in Lufkin Wednesday night.

The driver who managed to reach speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Officials reportedly saw the white Ford Explorer blow past a stop sign, failing to use a turn signal and afterwards speed down Hill Street off of Lotus Lane.

The driver then drove over a train track and ran through multiple red lights along Frank Avenue and Loop 287 after police began pursuing him, according to the press release.

He then proceeded to get onto Highway 94 before leading officers back onto Frank Ave. and onto Gaslight Boulevard to Pershing Street, Bynum Street, Ellis Avenue, South Franklin Street, and back onto Frank Ave.

The pursuit came to an end after an officer administered a PIT maneuver right before a major intersection, according to the press release.

The driver's vehicle spun out and was arrested in the parking lot of a Brookshire Brothers.

Once arrested he told officers how he was driving recklessly due to his domestic situation, according to authorities.