Man arrested after shooting over debt injures person in Overton

The injured person was taken to a Tyler hospital and released the next day after getting treatment, police said.

OVERTON, Texas — One man was arrested Saturday in Overton after police he shot another man when an argument over unpaid debt intensified.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said on the department's Facebook page that the argument between the men in the 100 block of South Timberlake escalated, leading to one of them getting shot and the other man left the scene.

With help from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement stopped the vehicle on FM 850, west of Overton. Following an investigation, police arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.