One person arrested after shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana Police have arrested one person after a shooting occurred late Wednesday night.

According to the police, officers responded to a 911 call about shots being fired in the 700 block of Old Boston Road.

Evidence of a shooting was found in the street, but no victim was found.

A call came in minutes later that a 23-year-old woman had been shot and was dropped off by an unknown man at a local hospital.

Detectives learned that the victim was sitting in her car with her child when her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Mitchell, walked up to her and they got into an argument.

According to police, at some point during the argument Mitchell allegedly pulled a gun and shot through the windshield of the car hitting the female in the arm.

Mitchell then drove the victim to the hospital but did not stick around.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

A felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued the same evening and Mitchell turned himself in Thursday afternoon.