Man arrested after standoff with Smith County deputies

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested following a standoff with Smith County deputies Monday night.

Bryan Keith Rensberry, 45, was charged with assault family violence impeding breath.

According to the Smith County Public Information Officer, Larry Christian, at around 4 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman who was allegedly being assaulted by a man in the 12300 block of Fannin Parkway.

Upon their arrival, the woman and her children had already exited the residence. The woman had visible injuries including redness around her neck, and the children appeared to be unharmed.

Prior to the deputies' arrival, a Precinct 4 Deputy Constable arrived on location and was able to safely remove two children from a bedroom window.

Deputies attempted to contact the male suspect, identified as Bryan Keith Rensberry, but he refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence with the assistants of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. Communication was attempted, but Rensberry would not voluntarily come out of the house.

After several failed attempts to gain voluntary compliance from Rensberry, Christian says a determination was made to project chemical agents into the residence in an effort to coax him outside.

Shortly after, Rensberry came out the front door and submitted to arrest.