Officials ID man arrested for Louisiana murder after traffic stop, short chase in Gregg County

Glass was taken to the Gregg County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana murder suspect is behind bars following a traffic stop in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 2 p.m. on Monday, a troopers pulled over a car traveling westbound on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

After conducting a roadside investigation, the trooper found a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Deadriene Glass, 24, of Oak Grove, Louisiana, had an outstanding warrant from Midland County as well as Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, for murder.

DPS reports as the trooper approached Glass to place him under arrest, he pulled away from the trooper and began running. After a short chase, Glass was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle in the area Glass was seated led to the discovery of a loaded pistol.

