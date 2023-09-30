POLICE: Man arrested after using 300-gallon tank truck to steal fuel in Crockett

Additionally, officers found 31 gift cards inside of the truck with different victim's information programmed onto them.

CROCKETT, Texas — A man has been arrested for stealing fuel from a gas station using a modified 300-gallon truck in addition to credit card fraud in Crockett.

Officers were able to identify the individual as Michel Perez Mendez, 40, from Cleveland, Texas.

On Sept. 23 around 8:30 p.m., an off-duty Houston County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed a vehicle that was in connection with a recent fuel theft suspect at a gas station on South Loop 304.

The Crockett Police noticed the same truck back in August associated with an fraudulent credit card incident at the gas station. Each time, Mendez would pay for fuel using fake cards, usually late at night or in the early morning hours when the business was closed.

The business reported that they lost about $1,111.

During the investigation, police found his vehicle had been modified with two 300 gallon tanks to store fuel.

Additionally, officers found 31 gift cards inside of the truck with different victim's information programmed onto them.

Mendez had a warrant for his arrest in Angelina County for fraudulent use and possession of identifying information and has been charged with another count of fraud in Houston County.

In addition, Mendez will be charged with two counts of credit and debit card abuse.