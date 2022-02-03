Man arrested after woman found dead in Van Zandt County

The police department contacted the Texas Rangers to help with the homicide investigation.

WILLS POINT, Texas — A man has been charged with murder and assault in connection with the death of one woman and gunshot injuries to another man in Van Zandt County.

Ryan Keith Collier was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday after a Wills Point Police Department investigation Sunday afternoon.

A Wills Point police officer responded to a call regarding an assault that already occurred to find a man with one gunshot wound. He was immediately treated by EMS and taken to a Tyler hospital, police said.

Officers then got information about another victim who could be inside another home. Through search warrants, police found a dead woman in one of the homes.

The police department contacted the Texas Rangers to help with the homicide investigation. Officers and Texas Rangers interviewed several people and collected evidence leading to the arrest of Collier.

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Wills Point Chief Aaron W. Long thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.