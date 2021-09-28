Longview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been arrested and charged with sexual assaulting a 15-year-old near Kilgore.
Irwin Toledo, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child following an incident Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for suspicious activity at about 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence on South FM 2087. The reporting party told deputies that he saw a man walk from the back of the home.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.