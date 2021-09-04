East Texas man arrested for allegedly killing infant son in November 2020

Thomas Allen Janczak, 22, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested following the death of a 1-month-old boy

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the father of the infant, Thomas Allen Janczak, 22, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday for capital murder of a person younger than 10.

In November 2020, Polk County detectives received information of the baby arriving at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where doctors determined the severity of his injuries. The boy was then taken to Texas Children’s Hospital downtown where he died 12 days later from blunt force trauma.

"Since that time, detectives conducted a full investigation with assistance from the CPS Special Investigators Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Texas Rangers Office," the PCSO said in a statement. "Due to the hard work of all agencies involved, the investigation led detectives in obtaining an arrest warrant for Thomas Janczak."

Janczak is being held on $1 million bond.