SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who allegedly stripped naked and fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Smith County.

According to DPS, at around 5:22 p.m. troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 64 near County Road 294.

DPS says the driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, Ryan Curbo, 23, of Henderson was traveling westbound on SH-64, passed in a no-passing zone and struck an eastbound 2012 Kia passenger car driven by Lonesha McCovey, 26, of Nacogdoches. The Ford then spun and struck a 2015 Jeep SUV driven by Callie Birdsong, 25, of Arp, who was also traveling eastbound.

Curbo took his clothes off and fled the scene.

Curbo was later found and booked into the Smith County jail on two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury and fleeing an accident involving serious bodily injury.

McCovy and Birdsong were both transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.