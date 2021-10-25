Brownsboro man arrested for Henderson murder

Carlos Henderson, 44, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on $1 million bond.

HENDERSON, Texas — One person has been arrested following the death of a man in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 300 block of North Oak St. on reports of a body found.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Archie Eugene Lacy, Jr., 47 , of Henderson.

The HPD says the initial investigation indicated Lacy was involved in a shooting incident about a week prior in this same area.

Police arrested Carlos Henderson, 44, of Brownsboro, in connection with the murder.