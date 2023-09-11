Big Sandy man arrested for intoxication manslaughter

According to Smith County judicial records, William Charles Chaplinski, 22, of Big Sandy, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the manslaughter charge, as well as for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He posted his $100,000 bond for the manslaughter charge, but judicial records show he is still in jail on the remaining charge with a bond of $500,000. He was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).