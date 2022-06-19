East Texas man arrested for killing dad, critically inuring mom in early morning stabbing

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of Skyline Dr. around 1 :30 a.m.

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for reportedly killing his father and critically injuring his mother.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene and his wife was sent to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The couple's 42-year-old son was arrested at the scene for murder and aggravated assault.