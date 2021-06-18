Henderson Co. man arrested for murder following fatal shooting

This investigation is ongoing.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested for murder in connection with a Thursday night shooting.

According to Henderson County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points, for the fatal the shooting of Jason Blake, 44.

The HCSO says they received calls regarding a disturbance at a residence in the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Rd. around 8:15 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they say they found Jones outside the house and Blake by the road. A deputy began life-saving measures, but was unsuccessful.

According to the initial investigation, Jones fired a shotgun and struck Blake in the back.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a child was at the residence during the shooting. The child was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and then released to family members. Child Protective Services was also notified.

The HCSO says Jones and Blake lived at the residence where the shooting took place.

Blake's body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.