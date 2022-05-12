Deputies say the suspect sent inappropriate message to the young victim inviting them over.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child after reaching out to a high school student over Instagram, BCSO says.

On December 1, BCSO deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bellows Path in west Bexar County and took Justin JG Payne, 35, into custody on a warrant for sexual assault of a child, according an arrest affidavit.

A 15-year-old victim told officials at their high school on November 30 that Payne had invited the victim to his residence in west Bexar County, where he committed the sexual assault, the documents say.

Deputies from BCSO began their investigation and found that Payne had reached out to the victim on Instagram and had sent inappropriate messages, confirming that the suspect gave the young victim his address and had invited them over.

BCSO issued a warrant for Payne's arrest and he was taken into custody on December 1, for Sexual Assault of a Child.

